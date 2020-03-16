Idris Elba Reveals Coronavirus Test Result

British actor Idris Elma has revealed that he tested positive to noble coronavirus but he feels okay, Concise News reports.

Elma madethe revelation in a tweet in the early hours of Monday.

According to the popular actor, he has no symptoms but has been isolated.

“This morning, I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he tweeted.

The outbreak of the virus, which has killed thousands of people globally, started in Wuhan, China.