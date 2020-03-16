Idris Elba Reveals Coronavirus Test Result

British actor Idris Elma has revealed that he tested positive to noble coronavirus but he feels okay, Concise News reports.
Elma madethe revelation in a tweet in the early hours of Monday.
According to the popular actor, he has no symptoms but has been isolated.
“This morning, I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he tweeted.
The outbreak of the virus, which has killed thousands of people globally, started in Wuhan, China.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.