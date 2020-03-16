Fayemi Visits Alaafin Over Plan To Dethrone Ekiti Monarchs

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in respect of a letter written to him last week by the monarch.

The Alaafin said he wrote the letter on behalf of other monarchs in Yorubaland, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona; and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo Adedotun.

According to him, the letter became necessary in view of the treatment being meted to the Ekiti traditional institution and its overall effects on the Yoruba culture.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the governor’s visit was as a result of his respect for the culture and tradition of the Yoruba.

Oyebode said, “The governor paid a visit to Kabiyesi, the Alaafin of Oyo, so that he could explain the situation of things regarding the traditional institution in Ekiti State to him in a meeting rather than writing a letter; it is a matter of courtesy.

“They had a fruitful discussion on the matter. What happened is a follow- up to the letter written by the Alaafin. The governor said it was important for him to meet the Kabiyesi.

“The visit was to shed light on some fundamental issues raised by the royal father in the letter; to accord him the deserved respect and to explain things.

“As someone who has respect for our culture as well as our traditional institution, Governor Kayode Fayemi felt that it would be better to go to the Alaafin of Oyo and explain things to him as a father to son.”

Oyebode, who described the visit as rewarding, said, “You will recall that the Kabiyesi wrote the governor on the traditional institution in Ekiti State. The governor, being a man of culture and a respectable Yoruba man, went to explain things. It was an exchange of views between a father and a son.”