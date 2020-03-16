EPL: What Arsenal Should Get Done Quickly – Retired Footballer

In the English Premier League (EPL), former Reading and Newcastle United goalkeeper, Shaka Hislop has advised Arsenal to swiftly complete a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Concise News reports that in the last few years, the Ghana international has established himself as a regular fixture in Diego Simeone’s team with his ball-winning and technical qualities.

He is reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League with Mikel Arteta believed to be keen on strengthening his midfield options.

Partey is tied to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium until 2023 but Hislop believes he might be the right option for Arteta to sign quickly.

“Thomas Partey has been outstanding for the last two years at the very least,” Hislop told ESPN FC.

“If you’re Arsenal and you can somehow prise Partey away from Atletico Madrid, absolutely you do it all day every day.

“He sits in front of the back four, I’m still not sure that there are many better box-to-box midfielders in the game. If you get this done, do it now, do it quick.”

The 26-year-old will be hoping to grace the pitch when European competitions resume, with UEFA officials, set to meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign as the world grapple with the effects of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).