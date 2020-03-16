EPL: Shearer Speaks On Handing Title To Liverpool If Season Isn’t Finished

English Premier League (EPL) legend, Alan Shearer believes it would be ‘unfair’ to declare Liverpool champions if the season is not concluded.

Concise News reports that the EPL season has been suspended till April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Reds comfortably perched.

Shearer bares his thoughts.

“If, and it is a huge if, the season cannot be completed then there is no way you can have a winner or loser,” Shearer wrote in The Sun.

“As harsh and as horrible as that would be for some clubs, none more so than Liverpool, it is the only outcome.

“If you cannot complete the fixtures then you cannot go handing out titles or consider relegating anybody.

“For Liverpool, it would be incredibly harsh. But I cannot see how it would be fair to hand them the title – despite the fact it is obvious nobody is going to catch them.

“They only need six points to wrap it up but they haven’t got them yet so for that reason it has to be declared null and void.

“It would be very different if the season was suspended after they had got the points to win it. But they haven’t and however horrible a scenario it would be, it’s the only option.”