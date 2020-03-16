EPL: Position Of Man United CEO On Sancho Unveiled

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United’s Chief Executive, Ed Woodward, is eager to sign Borussia Dortmund young forward, Jadon Sancho.

Concise News reports that according to Manchester Evening News, Sancho is desired by Woodward because he ticks ‘every box’.

Sancho, 19, is undoubtedly one of Europe’s hottest young talent at the moment, and with him being an Englishman, British powerhouse, United will be interested.

The Old Trafford club are looking to build a team for the future under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the former Manchester City player fits that plan.

In the current season, Sancho has scored 19 goals, including two in the national team.