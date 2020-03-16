EPL: Manchester United’s Bailly Applauds ‘Uncle’ Solskjaer

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly has applauded manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s management style.

Concise News reports that Solskjaer was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho last year, despite the Norwegian’s only previous coaching experience of the Premier League dating back to 2014.

Ivorian international, Bailly feels being a former professional footballer is an added advantage for ‘Ole’.

“Yeah, it’s also important being able to work with someone who is a former player,” Bailly told ESPN FC.

“Someone who understands the players’ situations, understands all the things that can happen from time to time.

“Because football is not just played on the pitch, it’s also about all the things that go on around the game, the things that people don’t see… and he is someone that gets that and it helps the team a lot. Besides being a coach, he’s just a normal person you know?

“Yeah, I would say like an uncle… and having someone like that in the club gives the players more strength.

“The truth is, he’s someone that will always talk to you. He always communicates well. He gives you so much confidence… because as a footballer, you go through moments where you feel low and he can read that and when he sees that he immediately comes over to you and talks to you.

“He offers advice so that you can regain confidence and for me, that’s so important because like I said, we have a very young team an if we have a coach like that then the team will go from strength to strength.”