EPL: Liverpool Legend Tells Klopp Two Areas Club Need Players

In the English Premier League (EPL), former Liverpool defender, Phil Thompson has told Jurgen Klopp to buy a striker and a left-back in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Concise News reports that the Kops are marching towards their 19th league title, with a side everyone agrees has great quality.

But one man who is not new to the terrain at Anfield advises the Merseyside club to strengthen their squad when the transfer window opens.

“I still think we need another striker and maybe a little bit more back-up for Andy Robertson. We’re not too bad at center-back, and I would like to think we are well blessed in midfield,” Thompson told Sky Sports.

Champions-elect Liverpool will be hoping to grace the pitch when European competitions resume, with UEFA officials, set to meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign as the world grapple with the effects of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).