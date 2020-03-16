EPL: Ighalo Revisits ‘Unimaginable’ Man Utd ‘Reality’

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has once again expressed his awe at his signing for the English Premier League (EPL) giants.

Concise News reports that Ighalo, 30, was snapped up by the Red Devils in the last winter transfer window on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of the Chinese Super League.

He has repeatedly stated he is a boyhood supporter of the 20-time English champions.

“When you say those kinds of things (about playing for United when he was a child), people say ‘are you crazy?’ because back then you don’t even know what the future holds,” Ighalo told beIN Sports recently.

“First you just want to go outside the country to start playing – even for a small team, not even to talk of going to United.

“But my support for the team was great. I tried to see every game of United every weekend if possible. I still remember those memories.

“I never imagined it was going to turn out this way. Even when I played in the Premier League for Watford, I never thought this was going to happen.”

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria frontman will be hoping to add to his goal tally of four when European competitions resume, with UEFA officials, set to meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.