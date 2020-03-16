El-Rufai Using Sanusi To Push Presidential Agenda – Omokri

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State of using the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi to push his 203 presidential ambition.
Omokri explained that El-Rufai’s recent show of affection towards Sanusi during his banishment to Nasarawa State was a “strategy” for his 2023 presidential ambition.
In a tweet, the former presidential aide insisted that the North will reject Sanusi as its preferred Presidential candidate in 2023.
Against this backdrop, El-Rufai had visited the dethroned Emir and took him out of the town to Abuja where he subsequently bordered a flight to Lagos.
Reacting, Omokri said El-Rufai leveraged on Sanusi’s predicament to power his presidential ambition.
In a tweet, the former presidential wrote: “Those claiming Sanusi was deposed to pave way for him to run are naive. Even the North will reject him.
“The real strategy is that @elrufai rushed to his defence in order to cash in on Southern sympathy for Sanusi and use it to power his own Presidential ambition.”
