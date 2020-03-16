Coronavirus: Pastor Adeboye Tells Christians What To Do To Fight Disease (Video)

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has advised people to always ‘wash their hands and keep their environment clean’ in order to fight the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that global deaths and infections from the coronavirus have surpassed those inside China (the country most hit by the disease) for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak late last year.

As of 16 March, over 175,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 160 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in mainland China, Europe, Iran, and South Korea, among others. More than 6,700 people have died from the disease and over 77,000 have recovered.

Just two cases have been discovered in Nigeria, although no death has been recorded.

Pastor Adeboye took to his verified Twitter handle on Monday to post a video to keep people calm amid a wave of panic.

“By the way, I want to assure you that there is no virus that is going to come near you at all,” the 78-year-old said.

“Because it is written that ‘He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty’.

“I believe that this is the time for God to show you clearly that there is a difference between those serve Him wholeheartedly and those who do not.

“It shall be well with you. You will enjoy peace. You will have good health. The great promoter will promote you.”

View the video below: