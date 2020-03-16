Coronavirus Kills Nigerian Doctor

The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, has disclosed that a Nigerian doctor, Olumide Okunuga, has died in Canada after contracting coronavirus.
Mamora stated this while speaking to reporters in Abuja on Monday.
The Minister was briefing the media on updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country.
“We must be conscious of not being complacent, the price to pay for complacency is huge. I have heard people say that the black man’s gene is resistant and so COVID-19 is not for us,” he said.
“Don’t forget, some black men even from Africa, even from Nigeria have died, unfortunately. We heard the story of one doctor who lived in Italy, a Nigerian, a black man.
“So we should not get carried away. There are a lot of things known about COVID-19 and there are still things unknown. We have to be very careful about believing claims that are yet to be fully validated,” Mamora said.
Dr. Okunuga who lived in Italy had contracted the disease during a visit to Canada.
He was aged 63.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.