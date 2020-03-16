Coronavirus: Ghana Shuts Schools

The government of Ghana has ordered the closure of schools and placed a ban on public gatherings including funerals, workshops and other related events, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Concise News reports that Ghana confirmed two cases of coronavirus on March 13.

On Sunday, the country’s president Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the shut down of schools starting from Monday.

“All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes,” he said.

The president, however, said students who will be taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) “will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols.”

“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows. Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance,” the President said.