Burna Boy, Seun Kuti To Perform At Glastonbury Festival

Nigerian afrobeats stars Seun Kuti and Burna Boy have been billed to perform at the 50th editio[n of Glastonbury Festival in England.

The Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, in England.

Burna Boy and Seun Kuti join Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar, FKA twigs, Thom Yorke and more on the festival scheduled to run through 24th of June to the 28th of June, 2020.

The festival organizer Emily Eavis on Instagram, wrote “So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020. ⁣⁣

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣⁣

“As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May.

“In the meantime we post this with much love to all”

Meanwhile, Coachella, one of the most famous and profitable music festivals in the United States, where Kuti was billed to perform has been cancelled over fears of coronavirus outbreaks.