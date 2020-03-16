Bishop David Oyedepo Issues Prophetic Instruction, Declarations

The founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, David Oyedepo has prayed that sickness and disease desert believers and that “favour becomes your new identity”.

Concise News reports that the fiery preacher as well prayed that the love of God is embedded in Christians’ hearts forever.

A message on the official page for the outreach arm of his Liberation Ministry on Sunday reads: “PROPHETIC DECLARATIONS! ‘As the oil comes on your head, sickness and disease flee from you. As the oil comes on your head, favour becomes your new identity’. – Bishop David Oyedepo.”

