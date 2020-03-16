APC Postpones NEC Meeting Indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for Tuesday has been postponed indefinitely, Concise News reports.

The postponement was announced after some governors of the ruling party met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Monday.

A statement by the acting National Secretary, Victor T. Giadom in Abuja had invited all NEC members to attend the emergency meeting in line with Article 25 (B) (II) of the Constitution of the party.

The meeting was scheduled to hold by 3:00 pm prompt at the National Executive Committee Hall at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

The statement enjoined all members of the National Executive Committee to be seated before the arrival of the President.