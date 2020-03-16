APC Leadership Battle: Drama As Oshiomhole Wins In Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal on Monday returned Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by ordering a stay of execution of an order of the FCT High Court suspending him.

Concise News reports that a three-man panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Abubakar Yahaya, also ordered an interim injunction restraining the defendants from taking any action that will violate the order of a stay of execution granted by the Court.

“We employ political parties to try to resolve their differences amicably without having to unnecessarily bother the Court,” Justice Yahaya said.

This judgment was made few hours after a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, fixed for Tuesday, March 17, was suspended, indefinitely.

The meeting, believed to be where Oshiomhole’s fate as APC chairman would be decided, was suspended after the APC governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Monday.

