AMVCA: Organisers Accused Of Discriminating Against Plus Size Actresses

Nollywood actress Lisa Omorodion seems not pleased with those who bagged the awards for best dressed category of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Concise News reports that winner of BBNaija season, Mercy Eke won the awards for best dressed in female category, while Mike Edwards won in the male category.

But in her reaction on Instagram, Omorodion said plus size actresses are usually not honoured.

“The Fashion Industry creates a fantasy world of what women are supposed to wear, and sadly a lot of women struggle to fit into this.

“This fantasy world always excludes curvy and plus size women, even though the fashion industry continues to laud itself as democratic in the era of Social media and gender equality.

“This is even made more obvious when the best dressed lists always excludes plus size women

“It is very disheartening that in Africa, where women are naturally curvaceous,we continue to discriminate against them. At the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) award show, not one plus size woman made it to the best dressed list. Is style and best dressed list the preserve of only slim/ skinny women?

“We have to do better. The global Plus size Fashion Industry is worth a whopping 20billion dollars, with an annual growth rate of about twice the total clothing market. Do the math!

That represents $20billion worth of buying power. Inclusion of all women in the fashion industry is the way forward.

“Only then can we say Fashion is truly democratic. To all the plus size women, you are beautiful,stylish,fabulous and worthy of every Best Dressed List.”