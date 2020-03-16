Abule-Ado Explosion: What Sanwo-Olu Asks Residents To Do

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has advised residents to make safety their priority and urged them to maintain a safe distance from the scene of the explosion and fire as the site is still live.

Concise News reports that a blast occurred in the Abule-Ado area of the state on Sunday morning after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) System 2B pipeline right of way.

At least 15 bodies were recovered with about 55 people sustained some level of injuries. Houses and properties were not spared as cars and buildings were damaged by the resultant blast.

In a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the Governor had instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to immediately release protective equipment to the affected site to prevent any form of medical hazard such as respiratory infections by the residents who may unknowingly inhale toxic substances from the explosion.

The governor noted that in a situation like this, there would be a lot of unhealthy substances, gas particulate matters that can affect people’s lungs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, reiterated the need for the residents to maintain a safe distance as practicable to avoid breathing in polluted air.