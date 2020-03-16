The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos on Monday said no student of Bethlehem Girls College died in the explosion that rocked the Abule-Ado area of FESTAC in Amuwo Odofin on Sunday.

At least 15 persons were reported to have lost their lives while over 70 houses were destroyed as a result of the explosion that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Multiple sources had reported that the dead included a principal, students of a boarding school and a family of four.

But the aforementioned owners of the college, in a statement signed by the Chief Shepherd of the Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, said that all students of the school were reported safe.

However, it confirmed the death of the school’s Administrator, Rev. Sr. (Dr.) Henrietta Alokha, and a female security guard.

It was learned that the two officials of the school paid the supreme price while trying to ensure the safety of the students.

“We want to state that all students of the school were reported safe. Those who sustained injuries were promptly attended to in various hospitals within the environs,” the statement read.

“We are getting our Education Department along with the Administrators of other Archdiocesan schools to see how the students of Bethlehem Girls College can be accommodated in other schools so that their education is not disrupted.”

Spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Kennie Obateru, had said Sunday evening that the incident was caused by a gas explosion.

He said that the blast occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s System 2B pipeline right of way (ROW).