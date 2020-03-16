2023 Presidency: Buhari’s ‘Failure’ Already Campaigning For Us – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is not preparing to campaign ahead of 2023 presidential election, claiming that the perceived failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is doing that already.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, claimed that Buhari had failed to accomplish his three-point agenda.

“Every Nigerian whether resident in Aso villa or anywhere else in Nigeria will certainly admit that the present administration has failed, as they couldn’t even deliver their three-point agenda: economy, security and the fight against corruption,” Tsauri told newsmen in Katsina on Sunday.

“Nigerians have now realised theirerror in voting Buhari since 2015 elections, see what happened to him in Kebbi state recently, if you recall, the three key promises of Buhari, which one has he fulfilled and which one is left?

“we are not preparing for 2023 campaigns because; Buhari has campaigned for us already by his failure. If Buhari is sincere on the fight against corruption, he should probe the past administrations from 1999 till date.”