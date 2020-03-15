Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has blasted a social media troll that accused her of being in a romantic relationship with her hairstylist Chyna Bee.

Concise News reports that Tiwa shared a clip of her stylist’s recent interview with a caption.

However, a follower stormed the comment section and said “The lesbian affair you and @tiwasavageare having will soon be known to the world!! Trust me!! Gist lover is going to publish the lesbian affair you and @who_is_chynabee and @tiwasavage is having !! Very soon !! Watch out!!

In her response, the mother of one said “Is as if coro don enter this omes brain. And trust me when you publish your rubbish you go increase my fan base cause plenty babes don dey wait me for that side. Won ma ko mije”