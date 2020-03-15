Suspected Case Of Coronavirus Reported In Enugu

The Enugu State Government has reported a fresh suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19), Concise News reports.
Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, made this known in a statement on Sunday.
According to Agujiobi, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed, while a sample has been collected and sent for investigations.
The suspected case, a female, has reportedly been in the UK in the last five months.
She came to Enugu through Owerri on March 11th to visit her son.
Dr Agujiobi adds that the suspect is being monitored and the results awaited.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.