Obesere Speaks On Paying Social Media Influencers For His Resurgence

Fuji artiste Abass Akande aka Obesere who suddenly came into spotlight some days ago, has debunked claims that he employed social media influencers to achieve that.

Concise News reports that Obesere suddenly gained the fame again with his hit song “Egungun Be Careful” which he released 19 years ago.

The energetic singer, while speaking in a recent interview with journalists in Lagos, said only God made it happened the way it did, adding that it was beyond his imagination as well.

He said “If one must do that on social media, that means you must have spent millions, even if you pay to do that in Nigeria, what about the whites? I think its’s God’s plan and that’s why I said it from the beginning that everywhere you go na God.”

Obesere, who was rumoured to have also used fettish means for his resurgence on social media, said he believes God wanted it the way he did.

Also speaking on how people have compared him with rave of the moment, Naira Marley, Omo Rapala said the comparism is a plus to his brand.

“I love naira marley, that people say that is a plus to my brand as well because my kind of brand is what people have criticized before but now I have a lot of followers in the fuji and hip hop way. So I thank my star and that’s why I appreciate Naira Marley as well. Even this “Egungun Be Careful”, myself and zlatan wanted to put Naira Marley on it but the day we were recording that song, he traveled to Dubai. Maybe he can still have the opportunity or we do something else.”