Apart from stirring reactions with raunchy posts, controversial singer Naira Marley is not new to dishing advice on social media platforms.

Naira Marley, in a tweet said not all problems requires going extra miles in getting solutions, as some deserve maturity to outgrow them.

He wrote “Not every problem demands a solution, sometimes they demand maturity to outgrow them”

Days ago, the singer was of the opinion that after a break up, there are several things a woman can miss about her man, aside from his manhood.

According to Naira Marley, a man is useless and easily replaceable, if the only thing a lady misses about him is his manhood.

” If ur lady leaves you and the only thing she will miss is your dick then you are replaceable and useless.” he tweeted.