Apart from stirring reactions with raunchy posts, controversial singer Naira Marley is not new to dishing advice on social media platforms.
Naira Marley, in a tweet said not all problems requires going extra miles in getting solutions, as some deserve maturity to outgrow them.
He wrote “Not every problem demands a solution, sometimes they demand maturity to outgrow them”
Days ago, the singer was of the opinion that after a break up, there are several things a woman can miss about her man, aside from his manhood.
According to Naira Marley, a man is useless and easily replaceable, if the only thing a lady misses about him is his manhood.
” If ur lady leaves you and the only thing she will miss is your dick then you are replaceable and useless.” he tweeted.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.