Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Sunday, March 15th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, March 15th, 2020.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday visited the family of the late inspector Ali Gomina, the outrider in the Vice Presidents’ convoy who was killed in the line of duty. Speaking after the visit, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, noted that all will be done to ensure that the family is well cared for in the light of the unfortunate circumstances.

Former emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has laughed off claim that he did not respect the government of Kano state. Concise News reports that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned Sanusi as emir over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Sporting Director at Serie A club Lazio, Igli Tare believes “Euro 2020 will be cancelled in order to give priority to the leagues” in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Concise News reports that Italy has been in total lockdown as the country has been the hardest hit by the disease in Europe.

The Department of State Services (DSS) says the man that breached the security of President Muhammadu Buhari at Argungu, Kebbi State, was arrested and thoroughly questioned over the act. Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader was in Kebbi, northwest Nigeria, to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has condemned the moves to remove the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. Concise News understands that Oshiomhole is not in the good books of some key members of the party, including some APC governors.

Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo, prayed for the recently dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, late Friday. The former Central Bank governor landed in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, four days after he was deposed from the position of Emir of Kano.

Mohammed Gunddare, a young Nigerian man, says he rushed towards President Muhammadu Buhari at Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi state because he wanted to “meet Mr. President one on one, hair to hair”. Concise News reports that security operatives had restricted the man from running into Buhari who had posed for photographs with some dignitaries at the event on Thursday.

United States President, Donald Trump, on Saturday declared Sunday a national day of prayer. This is coming less than 24 hours after the president declared national emergency in the country over the coronavirus outbreak which has led to over 5000 deaths across the world.

The 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award held on Saturday with pomp and pageantry. The 2019 remake of the 1992 Nollywood classic, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ won big at the event.

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has said that human life comes first before anything while reiterating the thoughts of many on Coronavirus. The reigning FIFA Player of the Year also said the only way to fight Coronavirus was to follow all the recommendations from the health and public authorities.