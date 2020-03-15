Messi Speaks On Coronavirus, Reveals Only Way To Fight Disease

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has said that human life comes first before anything while reiterating the thoughts of many on Coronavirus.

The reigning FIFA Player of the Year also said the only way to fight Coronavirus was to follow all the recommendations from the health and public authorities.

Messi, in a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday, said: “These are hard days for everyone globally. We are upset about the Coronavirus, and we want to help, putting ourselves in the position of those who are suffering the most, either because they are affected directly or their family or friends, or because they are working on the front line in the fight in hospitals and health centers and I want to send them all my support. Health has to come first.

“We have to follow all the recommendations from the health and public authorities. That is the only way that we can fight it effectively.

“It’s time to be responsible and stay at home. Furthermore, it is a great chance to spend time with your loved ones, the time you do not always have.

“My best to everyone, and let us hope we can turn this situation around, the quicker, the better.”

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has become a global problem with Europe now at the centre of the outbreak.