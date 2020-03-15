Many Dead, Buildings Destroyed In Abule-Ado Explosion (Photos)

No fewer than 15 bodies have been recovered after an explosion occurred at the Abule-Ado area of Festac town in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

Concise News also gathered that more than 70 houses were destroyed as a result of the explosion that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We have gotten about 15 bodies recovered and there are reports of children and their principal being involved, but we cannot give the figures out now because there are many factors with revealing children involved in an accident, so we are keeping it for the safety of the children,” spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said.

“We are trying to rescue a child that the owner informed me, is trapped under the rubble, an excavator has gone in to move the rubbles [sic].

On what caused the explosion, Farinloye said: “Cause of the fire is not ascertained now; the explosion that came was so loud that it was heard about 10 kilometres away from here, so for us to have that, means something must have happened and if it is pipeline explosion, I don’t think it would have affected this range of buildings.”