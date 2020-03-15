INEC Declares APC Winner Of Jigawa By-Election

The candidate of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC), Musa Muhammad Fagen-Gawo has been declared the winner of Garki/Babura Federal constituency by-election in Jigawa State.
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Professor Ahmad Shehu Kutama declared the result at Babura local government.
He said Musa Muhammad Adamu Fagen Gawo of APC poled 48,318 votes to defeat his opponents, Malam Nasir Garba Dantiye of PDP who scored 24,135 votes.
While Bashir m. Umar Of ADP poled 458 votes.
“Musa Muhammad Adamu Fagen Gawo of APC having scored the highest number of votes of 48,318 was therefore declared as the winner of Garki/Babura federal constituency by-election”.
Musa Muhammad replaced his father, Muhammad Adamu Fagen-Gawo who died after a brief illness in Dubai.
