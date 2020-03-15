Imo: Governor Uzodinma Makes Fresh Appointment

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has approved the appointment of sixteen more Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants into his cabinet.
In a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, the appointments were with immediate effect.
According to the release, eight of the sixteen appointees were SAs.
Similarly, the Governor will on Monday, at the government house, swear in the 22 commissioner-nominees who have been cleared by the State House of Assembly.
The governor had earlier appointed 30 special advisers, senior special assistants.
The announcement came 24 hours after the governor sent the 22 names of commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.
The full list below:
Special Advisers
1. Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke
2. Doris Anyanwu
3. Ifeanyi Opara
4. Canis Moore Nwachukwu
5. Ikem Unaegbu
6. Wilson Nwafor
7. Barr. Ogechi Njoku
8. Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu
9. Agugbue Odonyenma
10. Dr. Uzoma Chidi Patrick
11. Chief Gipson Achonwa Njemanze
12. Bladen Amajurionwu
13. Amaka Prisca Onwumere
14. Francis Chukwu
15. Hon. Nkeiru Okafor Ezuma
16. Chief Sam Ejiogu
17. Chief Sam Osuji
18. Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Nnoham
Senior Special Assistants
1. Hajiya Fatima Hamza
2. Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim
3. Mrs. Kate Osigwe
4. Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu
5. Mrs. Treasure Ahanaonu
6. Eric Uwakwe
7. Ikegwuruka Johndonald
8. Okiro Savior Chima
9. Charles Chinedu Akakem
10. Chinonye E. Agobuo
11. Oluchi Sonate Praise
12. Arinze Nwokedi
