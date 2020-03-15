I Met Wrong Person At Right Time- Monalisa Chinda

Nollywood screen diva Monalisa Chinda has opened up on her first marriage which she describes as meeting wrong person at the right time, Concise News understands.

Chinda, while speaking in an interview with The Sun said she has nothing to regret over the crash of the marriage because she has moved on.

“Everything that has happened to me in the past has been a blessing that has built me to be a better person. It’s an eye-opener, which has made me wiser. I didn’t kill anybody neither did I steal, it’s just flesh.

“Sometimes you think you are taking the right decision for yourself, not knowing it is a grievous mistake. Don’t stew in your juice, if you have made a mistake in life, move on, don’t try to carry out revenge or get angry over what you couldn’t control.

“I don’t see it as a mistake. I was just young and naive. I met the wrong person at the right time. The person was wrong for me, so what I did was to dust the dirt off my body and move on.

Advising her colleagues battling heartbreaks as a result of their failed marriage, the beautiful mother of one said “Every individual has his or her way of dealing with emotions. It is very difficult I must confess, but when you keep speaking positivity into your life, that helped me a lot. I looked at myself in the mirror and told myself that I am better than before. I had a child who was 16 months old at that time. I told myself, I must move forward. I must look after my child.”

The actress’ first marriage crashed in 2016.