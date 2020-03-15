An early morning pipeline explosion in Abule Odo, Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos has led to destruction of several houses in some areas of the state.

Concise News understands that the explosion which occurred on Sunday morning affected some residents of Ijegun, Surulere, Isheri Olofin, FESTAC, Ikotun, Okota and Egbeda areas of the state.

A resident of FESTAC who spoke with TheCable said “The roof of our building is off and a nearby school is on fire”

“I was relaxing in the sitting room after returning from the church. Suddenly, I heard a loud bang and the doors shook like they were going to fall, a resident of Egbeda had said

However, the Federal Fire Service in a tweet confirming the explosion said “We are in touch with our men in Fire Stations around Badagry and Festac, we are trying to gather more information as regards the reported explosion in Lagos State, Nigeria. We are on it.”

As of the time of filing this report, there were no details of casualty.

In another tweet, it said “All @Fedfireng Stations in Lagos have turned out to the scenes of explosion, except Festac, Ebute Metta and State house Fire trucks which are on Standby. Our Surulere Fire truck is Stuck in the rubble, our Emergency truck is on the way to the scene of Fire to pull it out”