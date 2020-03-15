Coronavirus : US President Donald Trump’s Test Result Released

President Donald Trump of the United States has tested negative for the deadly coronavirus, Concise News reports.

Trump who recently held a meeting with Brazilian officials who tested positive to the virus, was tested for the virus on Saturday.

CNN reports that a statement from the White House said Trump took the test after coming into recent contact with two individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” it read.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley also maintained that the result confirmed that the president’s COVID-19 was “symptom free.”

The virus which originated from Wuhan China has hit more 21 African nations.

Namibia, Rwanda, and Eswatini on Friday reported their first cases.

Concise News reports that Trump, on Saturday declared Sunday a national day of prayer.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the president declared national emergency in the country over the coronavirus outbreak which has led to over 5000 deaths across the world.

The country confirmed its first case of person-to-person transmission of the virus on January 30.