The 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on Saturday and it was more like a battle for best dressed , but it appears that celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani is not pleased with the winners in the category.

Concise News reports that BBNaija stars Mercy Eke and Mike Edwards bagged the award for best dressed category.

In a social media post, Lawani lamented that those she styled did not bag the award but claimed that the winners were not worth it.

She wrote “Most of my looks didn’t make it to the red carpet but all their best dressed are jokes. Ok let’s even forget about my own dresses that Nana lady and Demila looked nice as hell. See everyone entitled to their opinion like the rest of the world but wheb Tiannah talks it means she’s spoiling other people’s work, common give yourself and your village people sense.”

This platform reports that she styled the likes of actresses Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, BBNaija stars Omashola, Khloe, Ifu Ennada, among others.

See Mercy Eke and Mike’s looks to the glamorous event

Meanwhile, the awards were presented in 28 categories, with 7 areas open to public voting and 21 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.