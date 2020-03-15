Contrary to a claim by minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola that Nollywood movies are responsible for increase in crime rates, the National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Rowland says the industry has proffered solutions to societal problems.

Concise News reports that Fashola said that during speech delivery at the fourth annual public lecture / symposium organised by the United Action for Change, themed, ‘Security of citizens as a social contract ’.

Speaking on the lecture titled ‘Insecurity: Taking actions against organised crime,’ Fashola said, “Some people believe that if you get a man’s head or a woman’s body parts, they could be turned into money. It’s not true! And when you ask people who believe in it if they have seen it happen before, they tell you someone said they had seen it.

However, speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, Rowland “Such statement is not based on logical fact and will not, in any way, affect the industry.

“Nollywood is not the cause of the ills that have bedevilled the country; some of the crises in the country have been there before the coming of Nollywood.

“Before Nollywood came into existence in the 1990s, the country had grappled with series of crime. Some of the country’s ills predated Nollywood.’’

He said that the minister should rather appreciate Nollywood for its contribution to the country by providing jobs for unemployed graduates..

“For instance, in Asaba, about 20 films are going on at different locations and in those locations, we have at least 300 people working for two or three weeks.

“Many women of `easy virtue’ have found their ways into the industry, thereby jettisoning their old ways and embracing a new life.

“Do you know how many prostitutes have changed from their line of businesses to Nollywood? Do you know how many `idle minds’ have changed from their dangerous thoughts because of Nollywood?

“Nollywood has proffered solutions to some of the vices bedeviling the country,” he said.