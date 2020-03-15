Afrobeats king, Adekunle Gold has expressed his dissatisfaction about how celebrities’s outfits on red carpets are condemned on social media street.
Gold who appears to be reacting to how a celebrity’s outfit was condemned, said it was one of the reasons he hated red carpets.
According to the “Young Love” crooner, many do the extraordinary to look good on the red carpets, only for them to be condemned by social media users.
He further opined that wearing whatever one likes and charisma will speak for one.
“Red carpet fashion is a lot of pressure bruh! That’s why idgaf about this fashion shit, i’ll wear what I like, you can have headache if you don’t like it. You’ll do so much to look the part only for some people to still drag you on these streets lol. Wahala. You’ll do so much to look the part only for some people to still drag you on these streets lol. Wahala. Wear anything you like ko de fi swaggu gbe! Otan!” he tweeted.
