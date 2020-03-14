What DSS Did To Man Who Breached Buhari’s Security In Argungu

The Department of State Services (DSS) says the man that breached the security of President Muhammadu Buhari at Argungu, Kebbi State, was arrested and thoroughly questioned over the act.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader was in Kebbi, northwest Nigeria, to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.

But during a photo session, a young man, one Mohammed Jammil Guddare, walked briskly towards Buhari. This made the area panicky. It was not clear what exactly his intention was as security operatives interrupted the intruder.

Video of the dramatic moment has since gone viral, with some Nigerians concluding that the president escaped an attack from an angry citizen.

The Presidency has rubbished this insinuation.

Similarly, spokesman for the DSS Peter Afunanya said the security agency had reviewed the video of the incident and are taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties.

“One Mohammed Jammil Guddare made overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorised handshake with the President thus breaching security protocols,” he said.

“He was stopped by Security details and arrested for thorough investigation.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he is not a hostile person but an overzealous enthusiast of the President.

“The Service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties.”