Transfer: Juventus Still Eyeing ‘Europe’s Hottest Young Talent’

Juventus are sustaining their transfer interest in Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Braut Haaland.

Concise News reports that the 19-year-old Norwegian had already been linked with a Bianconeri move when he went from RB Salzburg to Dortmund in January for €20m plus a large commission.

He has continued his amazing scoring streak, now with 40 goals in 33 competitive club games this season, including 10 in eight Champions League appearances.

Haaland has a release clause worth €75m, but it can only be activated from 2022.

According to German newspaper Bild, several clubs are already laying the groundwork for a future swoop, with Juventus leading the way.

They hope to use their strong bond with super-agent Mino Raiola to secure the acquisition of the striker.