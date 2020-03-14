Transfer: Juventus Still Eyeing ‘Europe’s Hottest Young Talent’

Juventus are sustaining their transfer interest in Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Braut Haaland.
Concise News reports that the 19-year-old Norwegian had already been linked with a Bianconeri move when he went from RB Salzburg to Dortmund in January for €20m plus a large commission.
He has continued his amazing scoring streak, now with 40 goals in 33 competitive club games this season, including 10 in eight Champions League appearances.
Haaland has a release clause worth €75m, but it can only be activated from 2022.
According to German newspaper Bild, several clubs are already laying the groundwork for a future swoop, with Juventus leading the way.
They hope to use their strong bond with super-agent Mino Raiola to secure the acquisition of the striker.
