Sanusi: What Pastor Said About Nigeria In Prayer For Ex-Emir Of Kano

Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo, prayed for the recently dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, late Friday.

The former Central Bank governor landed in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, four days after he was deposed from the position of Emir of Kano.

Sanusi had departed Awe, Nasarawa state, with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, on Friday, after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing him from detention.

It was observed that Sanusi, who arrived in a chartered private jet with registration number N5500JF, spent about 30 minutes at the private terminal.

He was received by his wives, children and some relatives.

Then Pastor Ighodalo, while praying for the former Emir, said: “When one door shuts, you open another one and what people meant for evil will always turn to good. So we thank you for the safe return of your son, our Emir, our brother, our father, our husband, our uncle.

“We thank you for keeping him, we thank you for not putting him to shame. We thank you that you are going to make something good out of this.

“We pray for Nigeria. We ask that Nigeria will change. We ask that Nigeria will accept the truth. We ask that Nigeria will be great again. Father lord, going forward, let there be good health, let there be prosperity and promote your son beyond what anybody could have ever imagined…”

The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Sanusi, it was gathered, was forcefully taken to Nasarawa state by security operatives.

Before he was taken away, he was said to have been put under house arrest by security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and the military.

But Sanusi’s lawyers, on Thursday, approached the Federal High Court i Abuja, seeking an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor as the new Emir of Kano.