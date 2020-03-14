Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Saturday, March 14th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

1. Muhammadu Sanusi Arrives In Lagos

Muhammadu Sanusi II has landed in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, four days after he was deposed from the position of Emir of Kano. I was observed that the 14th Emir of Kano landed in the country’s main commercial city via a private jet at 11.35pm on Friday. Sanusi had departed Awe, Nasarawa state, with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, earlier on Friday.

2. Nigerian Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Now Negative

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said the second patient who earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria has tested negative for the virus. Speaking to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the minister said the patient would be discharged soon.

3. Osinbajo’s Police Escort Dies In Motorcycle Accident

A policeman assigned to protect Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has died in a motorcycle accident. The police escort, Inspector Ali Gomina, died in the crash along the expressway to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday. Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, said Gomina, 45, was escorting Osinbajo on an official trip when this happened.

4. Sanusi: Ex-Emir Of Kano Departs Nasarawa After Court Order

The recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has departed Awe, Nasarawa State, with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. Sanusi departed Awe, where he was earlier confined, for Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing him from detention.

5. Coronavirus: Trump Declares State Of Emergency To Battle Deadly Virus

United States President Donald Trump has announced a national state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also announced the freeing up of $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the fast-spreading virus. “To unleash the full power of the federal government, I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” the US president said Friday on the White House lawn.

6. APC Crisis: Party Hasn’t Received Court Order On Ajimobi, Bulama – Giadom

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom, has said that the party has not received any court order directing it to allow some leaders to attend the March 17 Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. Addressing newsmen at the party Secretariat in Abuja, Gaidom noted that the NEC meeting of the party will hold as scheduled. But he said the party would refer to its constitution anytime it receives the court order directing it to allow former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, and other leaders to attend the meeting.

7. South-South APC Leaders Endorse Giadom As Acting Chairman

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-South zone have endorsed Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman of the party. The leaders made this known in a communique after a zonal caucus meeting in Abuja. According to the communique, which was read on behalf of the leaders by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the leaders insisted that the party’s National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for next Tuesday must hold.

8. Coronavirus: Premier League Suspended Until April 3

The English Premier League has suspended all fixtures until April 3 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. “Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the Premier League said in a statement.

9. I Prefer Social Media To TV Interviews- Don Jazzy (Video)

Music producer Don Jazzy has revealed that he prefers social media to television interviews because of the stress tied to appearing on set. Don Jazzy made this known in a recent interview with Hip TV. According to him, social media is better because when one writes something, it can easily be edited or deleted if one discovers an error.

10. Kate Henshaw: Why I Love Muslim Way of Burial

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has declared her love for the Muslim way of burying the dead, Concise News reports. Henshaw made this known while reacting to a post that Moh’d Bago, a member of the House of Representatives, who, in 2019, nominated installation of solar light (N103m worth) in burial grounds as constitution project.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.