Muhammadu Sanusi Arrives In Lagos

Muhammadu Sanusi II has landed in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, four days after he was deposed from the position of Emir of Kano.

Concise News observed that the 14th Emir of Kano landed in the country’s main commercial city via a private jet at 11.35pm on Friday.

Sanusi had departed Awe, Nasarawa state, with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, on Friday.

It was learned that at about 10:47pm, his plane left the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing him from detention.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Sanusi’s lawyers had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.

The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Sanusi, it was gathered, was forcefully taken to Nasarawa state by security operatives.

Before he was taken away, he was said to have been put under house arrest by security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and the military.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor as the new Emir of Kano.