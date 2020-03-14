Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Saturday, March 14th, 2020, on Concise News.

Trump Declares State Of Emergency To Battle Deadly Virus

United States President Donald Trump has announced a national state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, Concise News reports.

Trump also announced the freeing up of $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the fast-spreading virus.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government, I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” the US president said Friday on the White House lawn.

Premier League Suspended Until April 3

The English Premier League has suspended all fixtures until April 3 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus.

“Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Ronaldo Addresses World In ‘Very Difficult Moment’

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has stressed the importance of following the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) on containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The COVID-19 has caused global panic and, in the sporting world, led to the postponement of Europe’s top leagues and competitions.

Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus and the Portuguese felt obliged to advise his massive followers.

Bundesliga Suspended With Immediate Effect

The German Football League (DFL) has officially suspended all of its competitions, effective immediately, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the Bundesliga becomes the last of the big five leagues to be suspended.

Organisers of the league had earlier planned to play this weekend’s games behind closed doors and suspend the league from Monday.

Sudan Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Sudan said Friday that a man in his 50s who died on Thursday in the country’s capital, Khartoum, had coronavirus, confirming its first case.

The man, according to health authorities, had visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first week of March.

As a result, the north African country has stopped issuing visas for, and flights to, eight countries, including Italy and neighbouring Egypt, over fears of the deadly virus.

Liverpool’s Klopp In The Dark On EPL Title Coronation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is unsure whether his side will be crowned champions of the English Premier League (EPL) this season over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Reds are 25 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City and with the FA suspending the league on Friday until April 3, Liverpool could have to exercise a little more patience to lay their hands on a title that has evaded them for 30 years.

Ogun Govt Discharges 40 Quarantined Persons

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, says the the 40 persons quarantined over contact with coronavirus index case have been discharged.

Coker made this known at a press briefing in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

According to her, the state activated a multi-sectoral emergency operation centre since the first case was confirmed.

Four Sampdoria Players Contract Disease

A further four Sampdoria players have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), following Manolo Gabbiadini’s admission on Thursday that he had the virus.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news on his verified Twitter account that Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby have all tested positive for the virus.

Benue: NYSC Speaks On Coronavirus Outbreak

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) State Coordinator in Benue, Shicha Joshua Simon, has allayed fears of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as new corps members take oaths to begin their service year in the state.

Simon said the need to dismiss such fears was based on the first suspected case of the virus in Nigeria which was discovered in Ogun, one of the states where candidates are deployed for the NYSC 2020 Batch A service year.

Real Madrid Player Sends Message To Fans After Testing Positive

Real Madrid basketball player Trey Thompkins has thanked fans for their care following his diagnosis with the coronavirus (COVID-19) recently.

The American is the first EuroLeague player to test positive for coronavirus.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent love and/or checked up on me,” he wrote on his known Twitter account.

