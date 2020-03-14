Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Saturday, March 14th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: Police, IPOB Trade Blames Over Killings In Ebonyi

The killing of over seven persons in Ndegu Orie Umuoguduakpu community in Ohaukwu Local Govt Area of Ebonyi State on Tuesday has ignited a war of words between the police and proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu had in a statement, claimed herdsmen carried out the attack with the support of some security agents, but the Police insisted that the attack was carried out by Agila people. Read more here.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Levels Damning Allegation Against Britain

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that the Republic of Biafra – which existed between 1967 and 1970 – was ‘unlawfully made defunct’ by Britain.

The British Biafran political activist made this assertion on his known Twitter handle on Saturday, insisting on the ‘restoration of Biafra’. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.