EPL: Ex-England Defender Assesses Man United Defence

Former Manchester United defender, Wes Brown has said that the English Premier League (EPL) club’s defenders “have done well” this season.

Concise News reports that the Old Trafford club have kept nine clean-sheets in their last 11 matches, and Brown, 40, is taking plenty of heart from a flurry of shutouts.

“It has just started to click because they have been given time. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been brilliant,” Brown told Goal.

“It has taken time but that was always going to be the case and I think they have done well.

“[Aaron] Wan-Bissaka is doing exactly what I thought he would do, he is a great defender and he’s improving all the time with his attacking skills.

“And then there’s [Luke] Shaw and [Brandon] Williams who have good competition between each other which is pushing them both on.

“You’ve got Bailly coming back now. He was brilliant against Chelsea and has had another couple of good performances so it will be interesting to see whether the manager gives him time to see what he would be like with Maguire.

“Having more players coming back is going to give some healthy competition at the back and I’m sure there’s going to be time to see different partnerships in the future.”

The Premier League is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. United will have the chance to stake their claim on a Champions League spot for next season when the league resumes on April 3.