Dethronement: Sanusi Breaks Silence On ‘Insubordination’ Claim

Former emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has laughed off claim that he did not respect the government of Kano state.

Concise News reports that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned Sanusi as emir over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor was subsequently banished to Nasarawa state.

Before he was taken away, he was said to have been put under house arrest by security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and the military.

But Sanusi’s lawyers, on Friday, secured an interim order from a Federal High Court directing his immediate release.

He arrived in Lagos late on Friday.

Speaking on the insubordination claim leveled against him, he said he could have reclaimed his throne if he wanted because, according to him, the ”dethronement letter was so badly written.”

“I have done what I could in six years, I’m moving on. I don’t want to go back. The truth is, if I had wanted to go back, the dethronement letter was so badly written, it was not done professionally. The easiest thing is just to go to court,” he said in a video circulating on social media.

“It’s simple, fair hearing, ‘did you query him? Did you ask him to defend himself? Did you even call him to ask him any question?’ That’s all but I think we should go on to a new phase in life.”

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor as the new Emir of Kano.