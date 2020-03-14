Coronavirus: ‘World Of Sport Must Lead By Example’ – Italy Minister

Italy’s Minister of Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora says the game “must lead by example” in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Concise News reports that Italy has been the hardest hit country in Europe with the Coronavirus, with close to 15,000 active cases of the disease, and Serie A was initially the first league to be affected by the disease.

Games were suspended, rearranged, suspended again, played behind closed doors and eventually the league was suspended earlier this week until April 3.

Spadafora spoke to Rai Uno programme ‘Live life’ about the situation.

“Football is a world in itself: there was a time when the Lega Serie A didn’t want to take responsibility as it should have done,” remarked Spadafora.

“We did it as a government to protect interests. Now there is no longer any controversy because some of the players have the virus.

“We would have preferred to have stopped the league sooner, but better late than never.

“Many teams today are giving donations for the emergency and we are happy, they are gestures of solidarity that we appreciate.

“Now we can stop with the controversy, because the world of sport must lead by example.”

‘Supermarkets like hospitals’ – Milan midfielder

In related news, AC Milan midfielder Samu Castillejo has opened up about living in Milan during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Milan winger Castillejo spoke to Spanish radio programme El partidazo de Cope about living in Italy during the pandemic.

“I’ve been at home since Monday, since they suspended the league. For now we have been told that we have to remain at home until next Monday,” Castillejo told the station.

“But I believe the measures put in place will continue as some players are already infected.

“You can only go outside with authorisation, in case of an emergency, for work reasons, or to go to the supermarket or pharmacy.

“Last week I went to the supermarket, and we were not yet at this point, but already it looked like a hospital instead of a supermarket, there were people with masks and gloves.

“You can go into supermarkets alone, but you can’t approach other people.”

Asked what the Spaniard does during the day to fill his time, Castillejo says he does the usual day-to-day stuff.

“It’s a bit boring, I sleep, I get up, cook, clean, talk to my family…you can’t go out, and so to pass most of the day I speak to my friends and family.”