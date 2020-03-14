Coronavirus: Ex-Italy Coach Reveals He’s Lost Friends

Former Italy, Fiorentina and Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli has revealed that he has “lost friends” to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that there have now been 1,266 deaths in Italy from the pandemic, which began three weeks ago.

“I lost friends to this and that is just terrible. All we can do is stay home and avoid social contact,” Prandelli told Lady Radio.

“In a little village like mine in Orzinuovi, they organised a simple game of bocce with another village in Lodi and it looks as if that’s where it all spread from.

“Among that group, two or three of them had always gone to see Fiorentina, even in the away games. I was in Florence and have stayed here, but I’m keeping up to date with friends and family, some of whom are positive and in quarantine.

“It’s not such a big sacrifice for us to stay home for a while, but think of those who work in hospitals and haven’t seen their loved ones for many days.

“Unfortunately, I think we closed everything down a week too late. At this moment we have to all make a small sacrifice for the greater good. Perhaps nature was telling us we were all going too fast and had to refocus.”

Cutrone speaks after testing positive

In related news, Fiorentina forward Patrick Cutrone, on loan from Wolves, sent out a message after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The former Milan striker is one of three Fiorentina players to test positive, after Dusan Vlahovic and German Pezzella.

“Thanks to all of you for the support and your messages of affection. I’m fine, and at this moment I stay at home following the protocol I received,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“I recommend you to strictly observe the indications provided every day by the Institutions. Thank you.”

The other Serie A players who have so far tested positive for the Coronavirus are Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, plus five Sampdoria stars: Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Antonino La Gumina, Albin Ekdal and Morten Thorsby.