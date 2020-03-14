Coronavirus: ‘Euro 2020 Will Be Cancelled’ – Serie A Club Sport Director

Sporting Director at Serie A club Lazio, Igli Tare believes “Euro 2020 will be cancelled in order to give priority to the leagues” in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Concise News reports that Italy has been in total lockdown as the country has been the hardest hit by the disease in Europe.

The virus has been affecting football and other sports, leading to a halt of major soccer leagues.

“Italy is divided in two, in the north the situation is dramatic. In the centre and in the south we understand what the reality of the facts are,” the retired footballer told Albanian broadcaster, Now News.

“In Rome, everything is still under control but the city is empty and we are all aware of the danger. There is a fear that the virus will also arrive here with the same intensity of the north.

“It’s best to respect the law. They advised us to stay at home and to avoid contact with people outside the family.

“The league couldn’t have continued like this. Players have tested positive, in three weeks we will know better how long it will take to get out of the situation.

“With the club we decided to stop training for at least another week. In the end I think Euro 2020 will be postponed to give priority to the leagues around Europe.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic.

As of 14 March, 2020, over 149,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in around 150 countries and territories; more than 5,600 people have died from the disease and over 73,000 have recovered.