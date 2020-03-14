Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Levels Damning Allegation Against Britain

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that the Republic of Biafra – which existed between 1967 and 1970 – was ‘unlawfully made defunct’ by Britain, Concise News reports.

The British Biafran political activist made this assertion on his known Twitter handle on Saturday, insisting on the ‘restoration of Biafra’.

IPOB’s eye remains on the ball to achieve the ultimate goal of restoring the Republic of #Biafra that #Britain unlawfully made defunct. Join my next broadcast via Radio Biafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online. Date:

Sunday 15/03/2020 Time:

7:00 PM #Biafraland Time pic.twitter.com/o9qQ36Ducn — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) March 14, 2020

Self-exiled Kanu also ceased the opportunity to ask his followers to listen to him in his next broadcast happening on Sunday, 15th of March 2020.

Nigeria – a country Kanu wants divided – is in West Africa and was colonized by the British.

During the Nigerian civil war roughly 50 years ago, Britain covertly supplied Nigeria with weapons and military intelligence.