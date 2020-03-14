APC Leadership Crisis: Uzodinma Speaks On Move To Remove Oshiomhole

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has condemned the moves to remove the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Concise News understands that Oshiomhole is not in the good books of some key members of the party, including some APC governors.

In fact, on Thursday this week, leaders of the APC from the South-South zone endorsed Victor Giadom as acting national chairman of the party.

The leaders made this known in a communique after a zonal caucus meeting in Abuja.

But speaking to journalists on Friday in Owerri, Imo state, Uzodinma said those calling for Oshiomhole’s removal will fail.

Uzodinma, who emerged as governor of Imo after the Supreme Court annuled the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor in January this year, accused some members of the party of working with PDP members to create crises in APC.

“Many of us, leaders of the party, are aware that those clamouring for the chairman’s removal are working with the PDP to destabilise the party but they will fail,” he said.

“We will not allow them to humiliate our National Chairman out of office through illegal means or allow any action that will bring the party to public ridicule.”

The governor vowed to ensure the failure of those plotting Oshiomhole’s removal.