AMVCA 2020: See Full List Of Winners

The 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award held on Saturday with pomp and pageantry.
The 2019 remake of the 1992 Nollywood classic, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ won big at the event.
Here is the list of winners at the event:
- Best Makeup Category – Lilian Omozele Paul (God Calling)
- Best Costume Designer – Dimeji Ajibola (Ratnik)
- Best Picture Editor – Tosin Igho and Byryan Dike (Elevator Baby)
- Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series) – Cristina Aragon (Living in Bondage)
- Best Lighting and Designer (Movie/TV Series) – Cardoso (God Calling)
- Best Cinematographer – John Demps (Living in Bondage)
- Best Documentary – Beverly Naya (Skin)
- Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series) – Larry Gaaga and Flavour (Living in Bondage)
- Best Writer (Movie/TV Series) – Asinogu Nicole and CJ Obasi (Living in Bondage)
- Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Swahili – Raveet Sippy Chadha (Subira)
- Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Hausa – Muhammad T. Finisher (Tuntube)
- Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba – Yewande Famakin (Alubarika)
- Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo – Victor Iyke (Nne)
- Best TV Series Drama/Comedy) – Anis Halloway (Truth)
- Best Short Film or Online Video – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi (Thorn)
- Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film – Promises (East Africa)
- Best Movie Southern Africa – Dalitso (Abraham Kabwe)
- Best Movie East Africa – Plan B (Sarah Hassan)
- Best Movie West Africa – Living in Bondage (Steve Gukas)
- Industry Merit Award – Peter Igho
- Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series – Gloria sarfo (The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series – Pascal Tokodi (Disconnect)
- Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) – Funke Akindele (Moms At War)
- Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) – Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley (Smash)
- Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) – Toyin Abraham (Elevator Baby)
- Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) – Timini Egbuson (Elevator Baby)
- Best Dressed Male – Mike Edwards
- Best Dressed Male – Mercy Eke
- Trailblazer Award – Swanky J.K.A
- Best Director – Ramsey Noah (Living in Bondage)
- Overall Movie – Living in Bondage
